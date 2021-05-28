LA Times Today: California is seeing a COVID-19 baby bust

When stay-at-home orders first began last spring, many people speculated about a possible baby boom.



But, data has shown the complete opposite has happened, a baby bust.



L.A. Times staff writer Sonja Sharp joined us to explain why.