LA Times Today: California is seeing a COVID-19 baby bust
California

LA Times Today: California is seeing a COVID-19 baby bust

When stay-at-home orders first began last spring, many people speculated about a possible baby boom.

But, data has shown the complete opposite has happened, a baby bust.

L.A. Times staff writer Sonja Sharp joined us to explain why.
