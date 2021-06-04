Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
VIDEO | 01:13
A new approach to combating overdoses and drug use in L.A. County jails
A new approach to combating overdoses and drug use in L.A. County jails

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department adopts a new approach to dealing with overdoses, which are on the rise, and the widespread use of fentanyl inside the jail system.

