LA Times Today: The ‘Real Housewife’ under real scrutiny
Tom Girardi practiced law in Los Angeles for decades and seemed to enjoy a pristine reputation with the state bar.
However, when his wife Erika filed for divorce, the books opened and years of alleged fraud and misconduct were uncovered.
L.A. Times investigative reporters Harriet Ryan and Matt Hamilton have been following the story for months and joined us to separate fact from reality TV.
