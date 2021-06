LA Times Today: What California reopening may look like

With California set to fully reopen June 15, people across the state will be able to resume life like it used to be—at least for the most part.Last week, Cal/OSHA recommended relaxing coronavirus safety rules at workplaces, starting the 15th.Among the revised guidelines, workers who are fully vaccinated and don’t have COVID-19 symptoms wouldn’t need to wear a mask if everyone in the room is vaccinated and symptom-free.But if an unvaccinated person walked into the room, every employee would have to wear a mask.L.A. Times reporter Luke Money joined us with more on what reopening plans mean for our everyday life.