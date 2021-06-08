Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 05:47
LA Times Today: Some parents unsure about COVID vaccines for kids
Share
California

LA Times Today: Some parents unsure about COVID vaccines for kids

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
Los Angeles County could reach herd immunity by the end of July. But what role will young teens play in achieving that goal?

L.A. Times staff writer Hayley Smith joined us with more.
California