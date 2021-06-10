LA Times Today: Azusa Police hit by ransomware attacks
This year, ransomware attacks have surged against private industry and governments around the world.
Earlier this year, and also in 2018, foreign hackers attacked computer systems for the Azusa Police Department. Until recently, the city kept the hackers’ demand for money a secret.
In the most recent hack, highly sensitive materials including investigative files were released to the dark web after a ransom was not paid.
L.A. Times investigative reporter Harriet Ryan joined us with details.
