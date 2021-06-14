LA Times Today: Migrant among three victims drowned at sea when an overloaded trawler-style boat ran aground

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Maria Eugenia Chavez Segovia was desperate for work and hoping to escape the dangers back home when she first tried crossing the border from Mexico into the United States.



She was caught twice, and was ready to give up.



Then, she made one final attempt, and it ended tragically.



San Diego Union-Tribune reporter David Hernandez shared this heartbreaking story.