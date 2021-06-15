LA Times Today: Big Tobacco’s targeting of Black communities could soon end
The FDA’s recent announcement that it would push for a ban on menthol cigarettes is aimed at saving lives, particularly in the Black community.
For decades, tobacco companies have faced criticism for predominantly targeting Black consumers in menthol cigarette advertising.
But there are disagreements about whether a ban is the way to go.
L.A. Times reporter Marissa Evans joined us with the arguments in this complex issue.
