LA Times Today: Column One: Joshua Tree National Park without Joshua Trees?
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Every year, as many as three million people visit Joshua Tree National Park to see the twisted, bristled Dr. Suess-like trees.
But one day, Joshua Tree National Park might not have very many Joshua trees.
The Times visited the park with ecologist James Cornett for an up close look at how climate change has taken a toll on our deserts.
But one day, Joshua Tree National Park might not have very many Joshua trees.
The Times visited the park with ecologist James Cornett for an up close look at how climate change has taken a toll on our deserts.