LA Times Today: Confronting the mental health crisis in schools
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
The pandemic has been fueling a mental health crisis in our schools.
Now, teachers are raising concerns they don’t have enough tools and training to help students with their mental health challenges.
L.A. Times reporter Laura Newberry spoke with some local teachers about this issue and joined us with their stories.
Now, teachers are raising concerns they don’t have enough tools and training to help students with their mental health challenges.
L.A. Times reporter Laura Newberry spoke with some local teachers about this issue and joined us with their stories.