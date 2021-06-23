LA Times Today: The complexities of Venice’s homelessness crisis
Homeless camps, trash and crime have transformed Venice Beach over the years. As many as 2,000 people sleep in tents, cars and sometimes residents’ front yards.
So, what is the solution? And, will it be a repeat of Echo Park Lake?
L.A. Times staff writer Ben Oreskes joined us with more on the city’s plan.
