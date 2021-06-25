Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 05:09
What’s it like to go back to karaoke? Navigating L.A.'s reopening with ‘Good Trouble’s’ Sherry Cola
Share
California

What’s it like to go back to karaoke? Navigating L.A.'s reopening with ‘Good Trouble’s’ Sherry Cola

Singing in groups was identified early in the pandemic as a risky activity. But now that vaccinations are rising, what is it like to go to karaoke in Koreatown with a group of friends?

Share
California