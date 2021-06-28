LA Times Today: California Attorney General Ron Bonta on his top priorities
California’s first Filipino American attorney general, Rob Bonta, has wasted no time in his first two months in office.
With President Trump gone, Bonta has pivoted from his predecessor’s focus on fighting the Trump administration on national issues to addressing problems in our state.
But the attorney general is working against time, because he was appointed to his post by Governor Gavin Newsom and will face an election in 2022 to keep his job.
Attorney General Rob Bonta joined us to talk about how he’s refocusing the DOJ’s priorities.
