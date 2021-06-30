LA Times Today: The original rainbow flag is coming home to San Francisco
In 1978, artist Gilbert Baker, tie-dye specialist Lynn Segerblom, and seamster James McNamara created a colorful flag to fly during the Gay Freedom Day Parade.
Since then, the rainbow flag has grown to global significance, symbolizing inclusivity across the world.
Now, after four decades stored away, a piece of the original fabric is back on display in San Francisco.
L.A. Times staff writer Faith Pinho shared some of the history and how to see this historic flag.
