LA Times Today: The original rainbow flag is coming home to San Francisco

In 1978, artist Gilbert Baker, tie-dye specialist Lynn Segerblom, and seamster James McNamara created a colorful flag to fly during the Gay Freedom Day Parade.Since then, the rainbow flag has grown to global significance, symbolizing inclusivity across the world.Now, after four decades stored away, a piece of the original fabric is back on display in San Francisco.L.A. Times staff writer Faith Pinho shared some of the history and how to see this historic flag.