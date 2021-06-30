LA Times Today: Judge blocks FBI from keeping fortune in cash, gold, jewels from Beverly Hills raid
In late March, the FBI raided a Beverly Hills business, confiscating all the safe deposit boxes. They seized $86 million in cash along with jewelry and other valuables.
In an L.A. Times exclusive, Michael Finnegan reports that a legal battle is underway between prosecutors who claim the business is involved in criminal activity, and the box holders who want their fortunes returned.
