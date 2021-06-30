LA Times Today: A mother and daughter ‘kidnapped.’ A husband’s bizarre story. A baffling Irvine mystery
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
When a mother and daughter mysteriously vanished in Irvine, all eyes were on her spouse.
The husband inisisted that his family had been kidnapped, and that his suspicious actions afterward were done at the instruction of the kidnappers.
It seemed an unlikely scenario, but the more detectives looked, the more the husband’s far-fetched story checked out.
L.A. Times staff writer Christopher Goffard shared the details of this bizarre case.
The husband inisisted that his family had been kidnapped, and that his suspicious actions afterward were done at the instruction of the kidnappers.
It seemed an unlikely scenario, but the more detectives looked, the more the husband’s far-fetched story checked out.
L.A. Times staff writer Christopher Goffard shared the details of this bizarre case.