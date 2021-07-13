×
LA Times Today: The mission to rescue 469 doomed trout at the Arroyo Seco
As California deals with increasing droughts and year-long wildfire seasons, state conservationists have been working in the San Gabriel Mountains to rescue fish, frogs, and other species.

One mission - to move rainbow trout to Pasadena’s Arroyo Seco Creek - has ignited a heated battle.

L.A. Times’ Louis Sahagun has written about it and shared the story.
