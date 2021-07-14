LA Times Today: The pandemic sparked a Black cycling movement in South L.A. — and a new business
Last year during the early days of the pandemic, former college athlete Kellie Hart was itching to get out of the house.
She started riding her bike to take her mind off of it all, but soon her therapeutic rides turned into something much more.
Kellie Hart, owner and president of Ride Wit Us, shared her journey with us.
