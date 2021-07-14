LA Times Today: The creep of QAnon into Southern California’s New Age world
Whether it’s yoga, meditation or energy healing, Southern California is the heart of America’s wellness culture.
But during the pandemic, some in the spirituality community embraced something new: Qanon.
L.A. Times investigative reporter Laura Nelson shared the story.
