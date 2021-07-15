×
LA Times Today: Young Native Americans fight back as water disappears
LA Times Today: Young Native Americans fight back as water disappears

Tensions have been escalating in a long-time dispute over water from Upper Klamath Lake, just north of the California-Oregon border.

The water war has divided indigenous people who want to protect endangered sucker fish, and family farmers who are worried about their fields amid a devastating drought.

Now, threats from far-right activists are taking the conflict to a whole new level.

L.A. Times reporter Anita Chabria shared the story.
