×
VIDEO | 06:07
LA Times Today: Abandoned L.A. buildings become MS-13 gang ‘destroyers’
Share
California

LA Times Today: Abandoned L.A. buildings become MS-13 gang ‘destroyers’

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
The MS-13 gang considers Westlake, Pico Union, parts of East Hollywood and Koreatown its turf.

In these neighborhoods, it is common for gang members to illegally occupy vacant old buildings - called “destroyers” by the gang.

In one abandoned apartment building, which has since been demolished, MS-13 gang members carried out several ruthless murders in late 2017 and early 2018.

Reporter Matt Ormseth wrote about it in the L.A. Times and joined us with the details.
California