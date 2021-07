LA Times Today: Abandoned L.A. buildings become MS-13 gang ‘destroyers’

The MS-13 gang considers Westlake, Pico Union, parts of East Hollywood and Koreatown its turf.In these neighborhoods, it is common for gang members to illegally occupy vacant old buildings - called “destroyers” by the gang.In one abandoned apartment building, which has since been demolished, MS-13 gang members carried out several ruthless murders in late 2017 and early 2018.Reporter Matt Ormseth wrote about it in the L.A. Times and joined us with the details.