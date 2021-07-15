LA Times Today: Unshaken: The complete guide to earthquake readiness and resilience
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
California is earthquake country and it’s always a good idea to prepare for the next inevitable tremor.
L.A. Times utility journalism assistant editor Jessica Roy joined us to share her team’s comprehensive earthquake readiness guide.
L.A. Times utility journalism assistant editor Jessica Roy joined us to share her team’s comprehensive earthquake readiness guide.