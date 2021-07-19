LA Times Today: Kevin Merida takes helm of L.A. Times as executive editor
This spring, Kevin Merida became the L.A. Times’ new executive editor, tasked with “transforming the storied 139-year-old paper into a digital powerhouse that can thrive for decades to come.”
After decades at papers like the Washington Post and Dallas Morning News, Merida came to us from ESPN, where he was the SVP and editor in chief of “The Undefeated.” He joined us to talk about the future of the L.A. Times.
