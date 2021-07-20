LA Times Today: How an Oregon wildfire almost derailed California’s power grid
This month, much of the Western U.S. experienced record or near-record temperatures. It reached 130-degrees in Death Valley.
The heat wave, along with a wildfire in Oregon, nearly took down California’s power grid.
L.A. Times’ Sammy Roth wrote what happened and joined us with the details.
