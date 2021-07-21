LA Times Today: Invasion of illegal cannabis farms worries L.A. County supervisors
California voted to legalize marijuana five years ago. Since then, black-market growers have flocked to Southern California desert communities.
The invasion has not only changed daily life for residents, but altered the landscape as well.
L.A. Times reporter Jaclyn Cosgrove has written about it and shared the story.
