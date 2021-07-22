LA Times Today: California’s new boomtowns
A growing number of Californians are moving out of big cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, and moving into suburban or rural communities in our state.
The migratory shift has been a trend for a while now, and it has only grown during the pandemic.
L.A. Times reporter Sarah Parvini talked about why residents are fleeing large cities and how such a move can change quality of life.
