LA Times Today: He came to the desert for a Burning Man dream. Then came wildfire.
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Artist Mike Snook fled skyrocketing rents in the Bay Area, and settled in a tiny town northeast of Sacramento to launch his Burning Man dream.
Then came a wildfire, and he lost almost everything - including multiple homes and equipment for his artistic vision.
L.A. Times reporter Anita Chabria joined us with the story.
Then came a wildfire, and he lost almost everything - including multiple homes and equipment for his artistic vision.
L.A. Times reporter Anita Chabria joined us with the story.