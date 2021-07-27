LA Times Today: Coastal Commission is wary of plans to age wine in the ocean
A wine company that ages its bottles in the ocean off Santa Barbara’s coast has caught the attention of the California Coastal Commission.
The state agency found that the company, Ocean Fathoms, violated the Coastal Act. Now, it has put the company on notice - but the winemaker isn’t giving up without a fight.
L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez wrote about the wine company and why environmentalists are worried.
