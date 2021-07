LA Times Today: Inside one L.A. family’s $18-million COVID-19 fraud

It is a tale of luxury homes, diamonds, gold and piles of cash – all obtained with ill-gotten COVID relief loans for fake small businesses in the San Fernando Valley.Court records show a family fraud ring was behind the 18-million-dollar scam.A federal jury recently convicted a Tarzana couple and two relatives. Four accomplices have pleaded guilty.L.A. Times reporter Michael Finnegan took a close look at the group’s fraud and how it unraveled.