LA Times Today: Inside one L.A. family’s $18-million COVID-19 fraud
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
It is a tale of luxury homes, diamonds, gold and piles of cash – all obtained with ill-gotten COVID relief loans for fake small businesses in the San Fernando Valley.
Court records show a family fraud ring was behind the 18-million-dollar scam.
A federal jury recently convicted a Tarzana couple and two relatives. Four accomplices have pleaded guilty.
L.A. Times reporter Michael Finnegan took a close look at the group’s fraud and how it unraveled.
Court records show a family fraud ring was behind the 18-million-dollar scam.
A federal jury recently convicted a Tarzana couple and two relatives. Four accomplices have pleaded guilty.
L.A. Times reporter Michael Finnegan took a close look at the group’s fraud and how it unraveled.