×
VIDEO | 05:49
LA Times Today: California summer school reshaped by COVID
Share
California

LA Times Today: California summer school reshaped by COVID

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
After a year of remote learning, many students have fallen behind both academically and socially.

So California came up with a plan to get students back on track with big hopes for summer school. But has it been successful?

L.A. Times staff writer Laura Newberry joined us with more.
California