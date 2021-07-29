LA Times Today: California summer school reshaped by COVID
After a year of remote learning, many students have fallen behind both academically and socially.
So California came up with a plan to get students back on track with big hopes for summer school. But has it been successful?
L.A. Times staff writer Laura Newberry joined us with more.
