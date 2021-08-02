LA Times Today: Apology came 145 years after white residents burned this California Chinatown to the ground
Antioch is a quaint little city located in the Bay Area. But in the late 1800s and early 1900s, it was one of many California cities where white residents terrorized the town’s Chinese immigrants.
Today, Antioch is facing its ugly past, and taking steps to recognize a forgotten part of the city.
L.A. Times’ Anh Do wrote about the city’s historic gesture.
