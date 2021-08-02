LA Times Today: Wildfire smoke is more dangerous than you think
Wildfire season is already off to a record-breaking start, and experts are warning that smoke may be as dangerous as the blaze itself.
L.A. Times staff writer Hayley Smith joined us to talk about the damaging effects of wildfire smoke and what you can do to protect yourself.
