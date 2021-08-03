LA Times Today: Should California have much tougher water restrictions?
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
California is no stranger to drought.
But due to climate change, this drought is shaping to be the worst in recent history.
Now, Governor Gavin Newsom is asking Californians to do their part and cut back on water consumption.
But as conditions worsen, should the state have even tougher restrictions? L.A. Times Sacramento bureau intern Ari Plachta joined us with more.
But due to climate change, this drought is shaping to be the worst in recent history.
Now, Governor Gavin Newsom is asking Californians to do their part and cut back on water consumption.
But as conditions worsen, should the state have even tougher restrictions? L.A. Times Sacramento bureau intern Ari Plachta joined us with more.