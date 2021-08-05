LA Times Today: One of America’s hottest cities is down to one water well
Ralph Vartabedian
Needles, located in the desert near California’s border with Arizona, is one of America’s hottest cities.
Now, Needles could be at risk of running dry if the city’s sole working water pump fails amid the relentless drought.
L.A. Times special contributor Ralph Vartabedian joined us with the story.
