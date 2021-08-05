LA Times Today: California is failing to meet demand for UC admission
This year, University of California schools have admitted the largest and most diverse class ever.
But there are not enough seats at most campuses, devastating thousands of hard-working students and frustrating their tax-paying parents.
L.A. Times education reporter Teresa Watanabe joined us with more on the worsening capacity crunch.
