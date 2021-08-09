LA Times Today: Black, Latino Los Angeles firefighters call for probe of racial bias
In May, as the Los Angeles Fire Department was battling the Palisades blaze, the agency received complaints that a top official was under the influence while on duty.
But some say the incident was covered up, alleging the high ranking white official received preferential treatment.
Now, Black and Latino members of the fire department are demanding a federal investigation of alleged racial bias and other wrongdoing within the agency.
L.A. Times investigative reporter Paul Pringle joined us with more.
