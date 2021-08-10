LA Times Today: A Black LAPD officer opens up after a tough year in policing
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Since the murder of George Floyd, police officers have faced intense scrutiny amid a national debate over racial justice and police brutality.
One Black LAPD officer knows firsthand what that pressure is like, from both sides of the debate.
L.A. Times reporter Kevin Rector introduced us to Officer Michael Silva.
One Black LAPD officer knows firsthand what that pressure is like, from both sides of the debate.
L.A. Times reporter Kevin Rector introduced us to Officer Michael Silva.