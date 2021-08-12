LA Times Today: The ‘Rosa Parks of Concord MA,’ discovered in an unmarked grave in Altadena
She was the Rosa Parks of her day.
129 years ago, Black educator and activist Ellen Garrison Jackson Clark was buried in an unmarked grave in Altadena’s Mountain View Cemetery and forgotten.
It was only recently that the mystery of Clark’s final resting place was solved.
In June, a granite headstone was unveiled at a ceremony organized by the Altadena historical society on Juneteenth.
The L.A. Times was there for the celebration of Clark’s life.
