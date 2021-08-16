LA Times Today: California Politics: Remaking California’s political maps
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Once every 10 years, new maps are drawn for congressional, state and local representation. The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping the process.
L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief John Myers joined us to explain.
L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief John Myers joined us to explain.