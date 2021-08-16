LA Times Today: Irvine’s ultimate NIMBY fight
For nearly a decade, local military groups tried to get a veterans cemetery built in Irvine.
But residents of the Great Park community opposed a cemetery in their neighborhood. The standoff pitted veterans, residents, and politicians against one another.
L.A. Times reporter Hannah Fry writes, there may not be a cemetery in Irvine, but veterans say they’ll continue the fight.
