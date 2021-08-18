LA Times Today: First day of school for LAUSD
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Monday was the first day of school for the L.A. Unified School District. It’s the state’s largest serving more than 465-thousand students.
The opening comes with some apprehension over concerns about the Delta variant.
L.A. Times’ Howard Blume has written about it and joins me now.
