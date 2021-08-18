LA Times Today: Preparing for California’s wildfire season
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Last year was California’s worst wildfire season—more than four million acres burned.
So far this year, Southern California hasn’t had the kinds of horrific wildfires we’re seeing in Northern California. But - we’re approaching the time of year when the Santa Ana winds begin to blow.
L.A. Times’ Madalyn Amato writes about how you can prepare for fires before the flames start.
So far this year, Southern California hasn’t had the kinds of horrific wildfires we’re seeing in Northern California. But - we’re approaching the time of year when the Santa Ana winds begin to blow.
L.A. Times’ Madalyn Amato writes about how you can prepare for fires before the flames start.