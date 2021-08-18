LA Times Today: California Politics: Countdown to recall election
In less than one month, Governor Gavin Newsom will face the biggest test of his political career: Will California voters let him keep his job?
More than 22-million mail ballots are already going out to every registered voter in the state for the gubernatorial recall election on September 14.
L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief John Myers joined us with more on Governor Newsom’s fight to stay on the job as the clock ticks down to election day.
