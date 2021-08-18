LA Times Today: Mary’s Kitchen faces closure
For more than 35 years, Mary’s Kitchen has served homeless individuals in Orange with hot meals six days a week, along with many other services. But now the city of Orange has decided to terminate its contract with the non-profit, leaving many to wonder what will happen next.