These Black midwives are building a community of support for South L.A. mothers Midwives Kimberly Durdin and Allegra Hill moved into an empty building in South L.A. that would become their birth center. Kindred Space LA is one of relatively few Black-owned birthing centers in the nation — even though decades of research and troves of statistics document the ways that conventional maternity care can shortchange or even endanger Black women.