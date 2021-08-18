These Black midwives are building a community of support for South L.A. mothers
Midwives Kimberly Durdin and Allegra Hill moved into an empty building in South L.A. that would become their birth center. Kindred Space LA is one of relatively few Black-owned birthing centers in the nation — even though decades of research and troves of statistics document the ways that conventional maternity care can shortchange or even endanger Black women.
Jackeline Luna is a video journalist. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she interned for Politico, ABC7 and The Mercury News. She graduated from UC Berkeley with a master’s in journalism in May 2018.