LA Times Today: Inside LAUSD’s COVID-19 testing effort
Weekly mandatory coronavirus testing is now the new normal for students, teachers and staff at LAUSD schools.
The school district’s testing program is an effort to maintain a safe learning environment amid the threat from the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19.
In our “Back to Class series,” L.A. Times reporter Laura Newberry talked with us about how weekly testing will work with LAUSD’s larger strategy to keep everyone healthy at school.
