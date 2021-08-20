LA Times Today: Experts criticize L.A. County sheriff’s deputies’ actions in fatal shooting
Several policing experts are criticizing the actions of L.A. County sheriff’s deputies, after a suicidal man was killed in a barrage of gunfire.
The shooting, captured on body-cameras, has also been criticized by the sheriff himself, Alex Villanueva, who relieved one of the deputies of duty.
L.A. Times crime reporter Richard Winton shared the story.
