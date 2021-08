LA Times Today: L.A. County Sheriff Villanueva addresses shift to the right as reelection looms

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva was elected in 2018, and so far his term has been fraught with controversy. As he faces reelection in 2022, Sheriff Villanueva joined us to talk about his record.