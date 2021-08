LA Times Today: L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva on COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

We talked to L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva about his battles with the county Board of Supervisors, and about his leadership as he faces reelection next year.