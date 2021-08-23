LA Times Today: Cal State Chancellor Joseph Castro on bringing students back to campus
The California State University is the largest public university system in the nation, with nearly a half-million students across 23 campuses.
After the global coronavirus pandemic forced many CSU students, professors and employees online last year everyone is now getting ready to welcome students back to campus.
Chancellor Joseph Castro and his administration are rolling out the details for a very different fall.
